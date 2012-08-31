Mutsumi Kawazoe

Burrowing Owl

Burrowing Owl illustration animal
It's a burrowing owl .
First of all I thought using yellow as back ground color,
then I combined other colors while matching yellow .

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
