New Adventures 2013

new adventures
New Adventures in Web Design 2013 has just launched. Featuring Dan "Dribbble" Cederholm himself! Plus we also have Jason Santa Maria, Jessica Hische, Jon Tan, Sarah Parmenter, Andy Clarke and many others. This year it's a rather simple and modest site, concocted as usual by myself and Greg Wood. http://2013.newadventuresconf.com

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
