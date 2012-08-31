Louis Kuhlmann

Mock Logo Concept for Can Colour

illustrator adobe masking kuler simple logo
This was a mock logo concept I designed for a conceptualised brief. The idea was to come up with a minimalistic logo design for a printing and photography agency called Can Colour. This is what I came up with.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
