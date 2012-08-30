Tanner Hearne

New Exclusr Marketing Site

Tanner Hearne
Tanner Hearne
  • Save
New Exclusr Marketing Site exclusr nightlife mobile iphone ios app purple blue image slider
Download color palette

We launched our new marketing site for Exclusr a week or so ago, it turned out pretty cool with the slider within the iOS screenshots. Check it out here:
http://www.exclusr.com

Or check it out on our awesome new shortened URL:
http://www.exclu.sr

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Tanner Hearne
Tanner Hearne

More by Tanner Hearne

View profile
    • Like