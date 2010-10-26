Adam Darowski

Cliff Lee Infographic

A recent infographic (from a post on Beyond the Boxscore) showing how historically significant Cliff Lee's postseason has been so far.

Posted on Oct 26, 2010
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

