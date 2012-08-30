Mladen Zivanovic

Secret Iphone App

A project im working on, can't show much of it. Changed the name and the content.

The share overlay appears once the users pressed the share button.

Huge thanks goes out to @Mikael Eidenberg for the amazing template!

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
