Casper Elkjær Maul

Logistic Supplier

Casper Elkjær Maul
Casper Elkjær Maul
  • Save
Logistic Supplier buttons icons logistic supplier logo yellow ui blue
Download color palette

A small setup from an archived project. Never got to see the online univers, a bit of a shame I think. It was, as the logo should show, a client in the logistic business.

Created with the team @ formagenda.dk

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Casper Elkjær Maul
Casper Elkjær Maul

More by Casper Elkjær Maul

View profile
    • Like