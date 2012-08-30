Clayton Correia

Newsletter Image

Clayton Correia
Clayton Correia
  • Save
Newsletter Image email newsletter store storefront were open religion hospitals sport chimp window wood shelf texture
Download color palette

A little design I did for the next Chimp newsletter. Feedback welcome.

Also, come hang out with me on twitter. Would like to meet more cool people from Dribbble.

Clayton Correia
Clayton Correia

More by Clayton Correia

View profile
    • Like