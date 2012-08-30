Gavin Elliott

Weather Icons

Gavin Elliott
Gavin Elliott
  • Save
Weather Icons icons weather lightning clouds rain snow sun sunshine 16px 32px retina non retina icon iconz free
Download color palette

I've totally refined the weather icons from a couple of years ago.

Download the Icons for Free at Obox. There's 32px and 16px PNGs, Vector and Photoshop Files. Enjoy!

Gavin Elliott
Gavin Elliott

More by Gavin Elliott

View profile
    • Like