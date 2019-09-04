Wisecraft

Hollywood Smile - Logo Concepts

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Hollywood Smile - Logo Concepts illustration design typography brand brand identity lettermark logotype designer logomark dentist teeth branding usa flag stars and stripes shooting star identity designer smart mark united states of america logo design concept for sale unused buy negative space
Download color palette

Currently developing the logo for Hollywood Smile, a teeth whitening company. I saw that mixing the Teeth with the American / Hollywood theme would be a good combo so i came up with these 4 logo concepts based on that⁣.

The Star is the most clear symbol of Hollywood while the Stars & Stripes represent America. I'd love to know which one of these is your favorite ⭐️

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like