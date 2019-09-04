Hollywood Smile - Logo Concepts

Currently developing the logo for Hollywood Smile, a teeth whitening company. I saw that mixing the Teeth with the American / Hollywood theme would be a good combo so i came up with these 4 logo concepts based on that⁣.

⁣

The Star is the most clear symbol of Hollywood while the Stars & Stripes represent America. I'd love to know which one of these is your favorite ⭐️

--

--