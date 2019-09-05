Playlist Based on Your Mood

Hi there!

I like listening to music, a lot. I have playlists and favorite artists. But! Choosing what to listen right now take some time. So I thought how to simplify the process and came up with a concept where all you need to do is select your mood and that it - your playlist is set up.

Would you use such app? :)

Leave your thoughts in comments!

