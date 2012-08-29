Jessica Phan

Scribd Facebook Header illustration

Jessica Phan
Jessica Phan
  • Save
Scribd Facebook Header illustration illustration illustrator photoshop scribd
Download color palette

Quickie illustration for the Scribd FB page. https://www.facebook.com/Scribd

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Jessica Phan
Jessica Phan

More by Jessica Phan

View profile
    • Like