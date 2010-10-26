Amber Costley

San Francisco

San Francisco san francisco
If I had a tagline for San Francisco it'd be "Home of the World's Best Street Art"

Photo by Troy Holden on Flickr - http://www.flickr.com/photos/troyholden/4185187882/

I feel like I need to do ten more versions of this to represent the city though. Love it here.

Sorry if you saw the other one - took another look at it and wasn't happy with the type.

Rebound of
Utah
By Geof Crowl
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
