Iain

Browser Icons (rebound)

Iain
Iain
  • Save
Browser Icons (rebound) icons small detail amidoinitrite browsers browser firefox safari chrome opera internet explorer vector
Download color palette

Felt very inspired after seeing Visual Idiot's browser icons and thought I'd give it a shot (since I've been meaning to make some for my site anyway). Made quite quickly and still practicing with icon designs; but the key question is, amidoinitrite?

P.S. — Icon sizes are 20 x 20. Pretty neato size.

Iain
Iain

More by Iain

View profile
    • Like