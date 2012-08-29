Prathyush

Auto or Manual Toggle

Auto or Manual Toggle
Building interactive prototypes are what I spend my time mostly on these days. Used the toggle module that I built previously for this. As I mentioned in that shot, there's an interactive UI module kit in the making and I'm adding more elements to it each day. This is today's.

Give it a test drive and let me know how it went.

