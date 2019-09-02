Web Design for CultBooking

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
CultBooking is a Booking Engine, also called Booking Button, which is used by apartments, hotels, hostels, guest houses, and villas to make a direct reservation from the hotel website. The goal was to create a modern and functional website to promote this service. The whole concept and structure of a high-quality responsive design for 7 pages, was created in the shortest time so that the client could start the project as soon as possible.
