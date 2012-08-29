Shane Helm

SeenTh.at Chatter 2.0

Chatter has gone through a redesign. Posters now bleed to the edge of tickets, and other updates. This is a sneak peak. It is live on the site now.

SeenTh.at is an online community where users discuss, recommend and discover movies, as well as organize lists of what they've seen or want to see.

Now in private beta. Sign up now! Invites go out daily.

SIGNUP for private beta testing:
http://seenth.at/

READ about the site on the BLOG:
http://seenth.at/blog/

FEATURED on:
http://mashable.com/2012/02/07/social-movie-websites/

Rebound of
SeenTh.at Chatter
By Shane Helm
