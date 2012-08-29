Gichuki

Chujio option 2

Gichuki
Gichuki
Chujio option 2 brand identity kenya logo water water filtration africa
Logo for an inexpensive Ceramic water filter that is making water safe and drinkable for thousands of homes in East and Central Africa, i liked this option better.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Gichuki
Gichuki

