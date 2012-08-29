Dan Bailey

Comic panel

Comic panel illustration cartoon comic
This is a panel from a comic I made as a present for my wife about 18 months ago when we were dating. You can see the finished thing here http://www.danbaileyonline.co.uk/forever/ ^_^

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
