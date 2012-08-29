Maisie Gliddon

Suffoca Handwriting

Maisie Gliddon
Maisie Gliddon
  • Save
Suffoca Handwriting type handwriting lettering typography suffoca illustrator
Download color palette

I have been experimenting for a while with hand drawn lettering, then working with it in illustrator...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Maisie Gliddon
Maisie Gliddon

More by Maisie Gliddon

View profile
    • Like