App - History of Sports

As part of Adobe's summer campaign #Createfulness, Adobe invited Creatives to take part in a design challenge: building an app prototype using vintage assets from the private collection of designer Erik Spiekermann and the Tipoteca Museum.
Once I downloaded the assets, I was immediately hit with the idea of creating an app prototype to discover the history of sports. After scribbling a few ideas on paper, turning them into digital wireframes using Balsamiq, I eventually created three screens for the app: the home screen, search and the detail page. On the home screen I used the Deberny et Peignot Sport Icons to represent popular sports.
I aimed for a vintage look using a retro color scheme and the New York serif typeface by Apple. I also edited photos, which I found via Unsplash, to make them fit visually.
It's been great fun to dive into this retro style and try out a few ideas in this side project. I will keep on working on this prototype to create the missing screens and add a few ideas as I only had two nights available to work on this project.
Project is also available on Behance.
Cheers
Patrick 🤘