Joseph Roberts

direct sound logo (with tagline)

Joseph Roberts
Joseph Roberts
Hire Me
  • Save
direct sound logo (with tagline) logo orange tagline clean vector
Download color palette

revisiting a logo proposal and would like some suggestions on the mark. I know the text isn't formatted yet, it was just a quick placement for reference.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Joseph Roberts
Joseph Roberts
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joseph Roberts

View profile
    • Like