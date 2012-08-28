Time Spent Animated header

RONIN WOOD

RONIN WOOD
RONIN WOOD
glitch distortion animated white gif vhs header hip hop rap
@TypeTim has been hard at work on the new Time Spent website. I have been working on all the "time spenty" parts of the site. This will be the header on the site when finished. It will wiggle from time to time

Posted on Aug 28, 2012
RONIN WOOD
RONIN WOOD

