Curious Yellow

Curious Yellow logo wip opinions music dj start up
A little idea I'm working on for a great group of guys based in Cambridge who organise music events and operate as their own independent label. They were open to some ideas involving their logo and this is my first idea. I decided to go retro with some vinyl ideas, also if you look closely or use your imagination, there is a DJ in there spinning the decks.

Posted on Aug 28, 2012
