Melbourne (Batmania), Victoria

Melbourne has always reminded me of Gotham City.

I've lived here for 5 years, but some nights when I'm walking around the city I still can't shake off the 'Gotham' atmosphere. I remember walking home after going out to see 'The Dark Knight' and thinking that I was actually still in the film.

Funnily enough, Melbourne was founded by a man named John Batman and whilst deciding on the name of this great city, "Batmania" was what it was called. True Story.

