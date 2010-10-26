Melbourne (Batmania), Victoria

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Melbourne has always reminded me of Gotham City.
I've lived here for 5 years, but some nights when I'm walking around the city I still can't shake off the 'Gotham' atmosphere. I remember walking home after going out to see 'The Dark Knight' and thinking that I was actually still in the film.
Funnily enough, Melbourne was founded by a man named John Batman and whilst deciding on the name of this great city, "Batmania" was what it was called. True Story.
Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Melbourne#1835_Foundation_of_Melbourne
