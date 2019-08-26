Wrist Watch App Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
For some people, the wristwatch is way more than a thing that just tells time. It’s a real hobby.
True ‘watch lovers’ have impressive watch collections — ‘travel’ watches, ‘dress’ watches, watches from 80-s...Even ‘wedding’ watches can be discovered 😄
This design concept is all about how to stay on top of watch trends. Even if you’ve never bought watches in your entire life!
- To increase sales, building a plain design should be a must-have. To focus customers primarily on watches, we’ve placed all items on the white background. A pure white helps to see all the ‘tiny’ details — materials, wristlets, and displays more clearly.
- For e-commerce apps, personalization is key. For that, the app showcases items similar to ones that customers like.
- To help customers buy what they like, it was decided to arrange all watches by the material, style, and price.
Created by Ilya Sablin
