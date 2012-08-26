Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spent all day today making Birthday Bot!

paper craft hand lettering birthday gift robot paint toy
I spent all day today cutting, folding, and painting this robot as a present for one of my good friends! Instead of metal, he is made of purely watercolor paper, acrylic paint, and india ink. So much fun!!

Posted on Aug 26, 2012
