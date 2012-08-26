The Cairn Of Old Kilgobbin

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Logo for a 450 ha farm in South Africa.
A lot of things happen in this farm – from weddings to horse riding lessons. And that is why the client wanted a logo to be rich in symbols. She also wanted that the logo would be drawn in a realistic, rustic and earthy style.
The cairn is the central element of the farm. And you can also find a big and very distinct tree growing there. The sun, which is presented like a spiral, is a symbol for the natural and wholesome environment.