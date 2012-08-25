Mikha Makhoul

Andre Villa Ipad

ui design web design ipad website ux design layout freestyle ipad ios web app design
As a big fan of Andre Villa, I decided to design an iPad proposal website featuring his personal info, this is the menu section listing featured video, biography, etc.. with an image relative to the subject

