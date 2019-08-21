Lotus.fm 3D Data Visualization Prototype

PRODUCT ARCHITECT

The Lotus Content Discovery Module is a 3D data visualization engine for use on web and mobile platforms.

Watch my talk at the SCaLE conference in Los Angeles (March 8, 2020) here: https://youtu.be/M4epw9sipOQ

See the visualization in action, with an interactive chart of Portland's Top 400 songs (mobile version coming soon).

https://lotus.fm

This data-driven UI is well suited for analyzing trends of media properties such as music, books, and video, with additional applications for technical analysis and securities trading, real estate, and scientific literacy.

ROLES: Web development, ux design, data architecture