Dom Flask

Baby Announcement Printed

Dom Flask
Dom Flask
  • Save
Baby Announcement Printed dangerdom dominic flask baby announcement turtle blue green letterpress 2-color two color illustration flowers typography cute
Download color palette

And here's the final product.

Printed on 78# cover Luxe White paper from Paper Source by @Jonathan Wood from Running Doves Press.

Turtleannounce dribbble
Rebound of
Turtle Baby Announcement
By Dom Flask
Dom Flask
Dom Flask
Pushing pixels. Design & Draw for Coinbase.

More by Dom Flask

View profile
    • Like