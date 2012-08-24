Grant Blakeman

Hilite Motion

Hilite Motion logo app identity mark tool utility motion gif screencast
Whoops, looks like I'm making a thing.

@Justin Fuller worked his magic on the original mark and I made it a bit interactive. More soon…

Go ahead, give a try: http://hilite.cc

Rebound of
Hilite Logo
By Justin Fuller
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
