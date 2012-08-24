Cameron Schubert

UI concept for mobile game.

ui ux iphone android mobile graphic design
Concept UI for an iPhone/Android game. This is the bottom of the UI where the player chooses his/hers power to cast.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
