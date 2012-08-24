Kimberley Hosty

Traveling to New Worlds

Traveling to New Worlds trading cards cards travel space sci-fi films
The beauty of the imagination is that it allows us to explore the otherwise unreachable. The aim of this project was to follow a trend through the past ten decades. Combining my love of science-fiction and travel, I chose the trend of sci-fi films about voyages and created travel brochures for exploring new worlds: moons, alien planets, the ocean's depths, and the Earth's subsurface. Structurally, I wanted these prints to be reminiscent of trading cards; to be cohesive and feel like a set. Accordingly, I created a template and modified it to suit the features which best reflected the decade of each film.

