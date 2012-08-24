Raven Ngo

China Deli website rebuild

Designing new website layout for Moc Group's new member "China Deli", located in Ho Chi Minh City's biggest mall "Crescent Mall"
The photos are layout-ed using jquery script and will pop up if the you hover the mouse above it. Quite a new experience trying new layout structure for a website design.

