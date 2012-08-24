Amy Haggart

Wharton Shows

Most performing art websites have a large slide on top and 5 or 6 smaller squares in a carousel under it. I decided to mix it up and use vertical art. I've found that because of print, most shows have art that is mostly vertical.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
