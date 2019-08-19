Ales Nesetril

Work Responsibly - About

Ales Nesetril
Ales Nesetril
  • Save
Work Responsibly - About productivity motivation anxiety focus sleep stress ales nesetril clean layout wallpapers story about us page minimal about mindfulness awwwards typography work responsibly about us about section about page about
Download color palette
  1. wr-dribble-04.png
  2. workresponsibly-about-full-ales-nesetril.png

Update: Vote for SOTD on Awwwards. 🎊

WorkResponsibly.org also has a short “About” page. 😅

It includes a personal story about how the site came to be, what it’s about and what’s coming up in the future.

Tip: There is a small download link hidden on the page linking to a set of gradient wallpapers I made for fun. 👀🌈

(Psst, made in Webflow #nocode)


Instagram

Ales Nesetril
Ales Nesetril
Multi-disciplinary Designer & Creative. ✌🏻🖤👨🏻‍💻🪐

More by Ales Nesetril

View profile
    • Like