Papercraft icon: Message

papercraft icon iconography message picture photo paper origami
I did an exercise recently to design a few icons within a 'papercraft' theme, for use within a device UI. The purpose of the exercise was to create something visually rich as opposed to functional.

This is my attempt at 'message', with the idea that a message can include images as well as text.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
