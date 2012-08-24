Bob Motown

Drab Majesty Potential Cover

Drab Majesty Potential Cover owl illustration drawing album cover cd screenprint drab majesty
Working on a CD cover for a friends EP. Gonna get screened on some cardboard cd sleeves in LA. If you dig 80's neo new wave post punk goth cult jams then check it out for FREE! http://drabmajesty.bandcamp.com/

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
