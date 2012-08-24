Studio Warburton

Zebra & Giraffe 3

Studio Warburton
Studio Warburton
  • Save
Zebra & Giraffe 3 illustration typography design tshirt design zebra and giraffe hylton warburton
Download color palette

Working on an option with illustrated figures interacting with the logo

1d9ccdb3229372d62fee0b0cfdbe804f
Rebound of
Zebra & Giraffe 2
By Studio Warburton
Studio Warburton
Studio Warburton

More by Studio Warburton

View profile
    • Like