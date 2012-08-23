Jared Granger

Unapproved concept

Jared Granger
Jared Granger
Hire Me
  • Save
Unapproved concept sustainability tomorrow future child humanity rolling hills swaddled sunrise layers innovation
Download color palette

Unapproved concept for an organization that embraces the future of tomorrow. The concept is a visual illustration of a sunrise over rolling hills that also resembles a swaddled child—relating the future of humanity and creating a better world for the children of tomorrow.

Jared Granger
Jared Granger
Strategic & thoughtful identities & experiences
Hire Me

More by Jared Granger

View profile
    • Like