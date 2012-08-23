🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Itadakimasu! is about reaching out to kids on how to live a healthy lifestyle. It is to help them learn how to prepare their own packed lunch instead of depending on other people to prepare it for them.
My thesis for my g.design program. Also, you can check out the final product on my website!