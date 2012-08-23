Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Marketer Edge

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Marketer Edge logo bulb light chart financial gray arrow cut management
Download color palette

Approved logo for prof. Barak Hullman's website. He is a popular financial adviser and successful Internet entrepreneur and he wanted a "light bulb with a twist" in the logo mark.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2012
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like