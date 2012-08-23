Gpsphone Skin

Pietro Schirano

Tonight I had time so I resume an old project I was working on, I believe now is almost good, I made button more darker and I made shine buttons, Hope you like it. Full pixels in the attachment

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
