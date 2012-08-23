Jason Robb

In progress illustration for last week's Design Pro Show #40 (http://designpro.co/show).

This is just a portion of the drawing. There's a whole wall of tools. I'm going to fill in a few more key tools for the "generalist" and then fill in only the screwdrivers and maybe a hammer for the "specialist."

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
