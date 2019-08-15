Celine - Fashion Cite Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
I decided to create a website design concept for a really, really cool and stylish British fashion designer Phoebe Philo who was the creative director of the Céline. Needless to say that I was aiming at something as elegant to match her's aesthetic philosophy.
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Cheers :)