Blue Piano PJ: Polar Bear Background

Blue Piano PJ: Polar Bear Background animal illustration north pole polar bear white bear background animal design vector illustration melody piano app music app game piano game
  1. 3.2 PBP_Home_BG.png
  2. Piano_PJ_UI_Ver2_Fix2_BG2.png
  3. Piano_PJ_UI_Ver2_Fix2_BG1.png
  4. Piano_PJ_UI_Ver2_Fix2_BG3.png

This is homescreen background of my game project: Piano Blue.
Recently I can't get out of my mind about the living condition of polar bears and all animals in this planet.

