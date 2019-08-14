Work Responsibly - Stress

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Update: Vote for SOTD on Awwwards. 🎊
One of the subpages from the WorkResponsibly.org. ✌️
The layout is split into multiple sections based on different types of content (articles, videos, apps, books) and has a secondary menu with anchor links so you can easily switch between them.
👉 Visit the “Stress” subpage
PS: Based on some of the feedback I’m receiving right now, I may be expanding the sections and also adding links to podcasts, interviews or documentary movies as well.
(Psst, made in Webflow #nocode)
—
