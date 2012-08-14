Luz Bratcher

Haiku Deck Image Selection

Haiku Deck Image Selection ios ipad app haiku deck
A mockup view of the image selection process. The app matches beautiful Creative Commons images to the text you've added to your deck.

Aug 14, 2012
