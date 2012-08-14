Andrew Lazarus

The New Full Phat Design Website

Andrew Lazarus
Andrew Lazarus
  • Save
The New Full Phat Design Website website redesign responsive colours white full phat design full fpd real client project
Download color palette

We've just built the new website for Full Phat Design and I'm loving it! It's currently beeing pumped full of content day by day, so excuse the lack of blog posts at the moment.

You can view it here: http://www.fullphatdesign.co.uk

All feedback is greatly welcomed!

Andrew Lazarus
Andrew Lazarus

More by Andrew Lazarus

View profile
    • Like